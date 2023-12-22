Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

LNG opened at $171.73 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

