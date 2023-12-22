Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

