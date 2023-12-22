Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $422,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $107.72 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

