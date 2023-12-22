Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DE opened at $393.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

