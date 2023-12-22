Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $937,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $464.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.