Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

