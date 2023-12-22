Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $311.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

