Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

