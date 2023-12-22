Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 157 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $801.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $770.69 and a 200 day moving average of $768.76. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.