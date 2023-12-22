Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 448 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.69 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.