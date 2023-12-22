Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

