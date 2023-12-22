Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Holdings Trimmed by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

