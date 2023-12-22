HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,228 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

