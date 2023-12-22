HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

