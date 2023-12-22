HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,651 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

