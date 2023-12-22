HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,757 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

