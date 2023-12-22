HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 891 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

