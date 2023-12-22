HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

