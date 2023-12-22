HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

