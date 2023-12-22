HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

