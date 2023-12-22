HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.28 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86. The firm has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

