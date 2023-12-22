HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

MDT opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

