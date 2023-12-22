HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

ITW opened at $260.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.43 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

