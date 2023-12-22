HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,005 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,483 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $240.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $243.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

