HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

