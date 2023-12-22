HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $250.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

