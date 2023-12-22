Head-To-Head Analysis: Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12% Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and Edap Tms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A Edap Tms $57.97 million 3.24 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -8.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nocturne Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nocturne Acquisition and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 168.50%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

