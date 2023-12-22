Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.50

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.79), with a volume of 208235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.76).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £294.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.30.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. Henderson EuroTrust’s payout ratio is 1,739.13%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

