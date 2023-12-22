Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,868 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.