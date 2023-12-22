Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $803.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

