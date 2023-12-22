Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.