Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 406,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 197,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

