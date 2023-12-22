Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

