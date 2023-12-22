Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $201.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

