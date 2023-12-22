Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,514 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

