HSBC Initiates Coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equities research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

WBA stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

