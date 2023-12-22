HSBC Lowers Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

