Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.64 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

