Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,443,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,393,535 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

