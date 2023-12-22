iExec RLC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.17 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $124.75 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003956 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,595.56 or 1.00066284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012176 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003584 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.69503223 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $21,930,014.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.