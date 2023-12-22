Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Down 2.4%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.20. 74,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 112,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

