Insider Buying: Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Free Report) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($25,167.79).

Artrya Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

About Artrya

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patients at risk of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its AI to automate the detection of coronary artery disease from coronary computed tomography angiography.

