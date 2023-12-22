Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Nancy Hood sold 2,632 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $11,844.00.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.91. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 376,468 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

