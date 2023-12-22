Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Gonsalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Rodney Gonsalves acquired 3 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $333.27.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

