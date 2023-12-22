Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $74,080.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $210.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

