Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

