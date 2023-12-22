Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £314,427 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Newman sold 38,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.31), for a total value of £314,427 ($397,656.51).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 858 ($10.85) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 990 ($12.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 732.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.15. The company has a market cap of £282.20 million, a PE ratio of 5,362.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,875.00%.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for storage rooms, vehicle storage, student packages, and forces and services packages. The company also operates business self-storage units for storage rooms, pallet storage, document archiving, flexible space, and commercial vehicle storage; and provides insurance services.

