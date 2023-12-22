Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 1,858 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after buying an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

