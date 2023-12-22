Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $401,317.28 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Okta Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.04 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

