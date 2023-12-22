Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $124,744.62 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $8.87 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
