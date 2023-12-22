Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $124,744.62 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORICGet Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $8.87 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.